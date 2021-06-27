TCG BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $746.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.