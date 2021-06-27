TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

