Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rambus were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

