Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $220,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.