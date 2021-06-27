Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,301 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVMK were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SVMK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.