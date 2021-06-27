Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

