Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.13

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a None dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.