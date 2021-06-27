Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

