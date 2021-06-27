The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.