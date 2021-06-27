The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.