The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.