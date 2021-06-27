The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 368,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542,744 shares.The stock last traded at $97.45 and had previously closed at $99.62.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

