The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

