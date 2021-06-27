The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.79

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.79 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 6244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

