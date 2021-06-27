The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.61.

CLX opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

