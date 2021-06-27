The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 1,485.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of The Container Store Group worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

