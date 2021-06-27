The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Shares of GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

