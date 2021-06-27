The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $85,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

