The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

