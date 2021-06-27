The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

