The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.86.

TSE:TD opened at C$87.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857 in the last three months.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

