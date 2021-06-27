Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $9,769,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $98.27 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.