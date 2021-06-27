ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

