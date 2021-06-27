Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $395.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 6,357,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,196. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

