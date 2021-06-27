Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $32.90 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $37.68 or 0.00113527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.50 or 1.00219796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,935 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

