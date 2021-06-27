Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 983,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.69 and a 1 year high of C$34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

