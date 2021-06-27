TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

