Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

