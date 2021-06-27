Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 156,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,579 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

