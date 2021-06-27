Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,858.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.