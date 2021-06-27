Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,858.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

