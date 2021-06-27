Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 34,757 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $27.03 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

