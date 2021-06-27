Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

GWW opened at $442.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.