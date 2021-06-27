Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

