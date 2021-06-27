Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.03 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $73.23 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

