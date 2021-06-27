Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 44,510 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

