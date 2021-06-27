Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,384 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

