Trexquant Investment LP Takes $924,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.93 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

