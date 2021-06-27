TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million.

TCBK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

