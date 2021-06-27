Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 50,912 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,701.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.