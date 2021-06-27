Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.28. 281,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,945,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,594,000 after acquiring an additional 600,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 479,273 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. 6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.