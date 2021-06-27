TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $68,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 404,754 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 524,528 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,838 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

