Trisura Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

TRRSF stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.