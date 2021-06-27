Trisura Group Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $130.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.84. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.