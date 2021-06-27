Truegame (TGAME) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Truegame has a market cap of $37,813.47 and $4.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00580707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036947 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

