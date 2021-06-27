Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

