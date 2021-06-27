Typhoon Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,513.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $732,068.38 and $13,513.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

