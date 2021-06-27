Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 403.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 139,595 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

