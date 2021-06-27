Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 139,595 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

