UBS Group AG Buys 10,431 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.01% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

