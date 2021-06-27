UBS Group AG Buys 1,702 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN opened at $49.72 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

