UBS Group AG Purchases 5,186 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

